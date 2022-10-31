Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.

NFL teams have already made notable changes over the past few weeks. The San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers and the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles added up Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

Fans are on the lookout for other upcoming trades that could be on the table and swing their favorite teams' Super Bowl fortunes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the latest on some names and teams to watch, ahead of this year's trade deadline:

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline:

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Who are some rumored names that could be involved in a trade?

Cleveland Browns - Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to move running back Kareem Hunt ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. He publicly requested a trade during the offseason and the Browns are looking to honor this request. During his time in Cleveland, Hunt has gone for 2,519 scrimmage yards and 23 total touchdowns over the course of 39 games. This season, he ran for 263 yards and three touchdowns and added an additional 87 receiving yards and a TD.

Philadelphia Eagles - Andre Dillard

The Philadelphia Eagles are rumored to possibly part ways with offensive lineman Andre Dillard. The Eagles' first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract but could be moved at the right price. ESPN/s Jeremy Fowler reported that Dillard "has trade interest" around the league. So with the Birds looking to continue their win streak and make a formidable push toward the Super Bowl, Howie Roseman and company may decide to maximize their roster without him.

Houston Texans - Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans have reportedly already begun fielding calls for their veteran receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks is due fewer than $1 million in salary and bonuses from the Texans for the rest of this season, but he also has $18 million that is fully guaranteed for the upcoming 2023 season.

Cooks, who turned 29 in September, has grabbed 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown this season, which is his third with Houston.

Which teams could be buyers by Tuesday?

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen at quarterback could be looking to add a running back or a receiver to the roster to help bolster their offense.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in need of receivers to pair with the team’s signal-caller. The Packers are currently 3-5 on the season.

The Baltimore Ravens is another team to look out for ahead of Nov. 1. General manager Eric DeCosta could possibly be looking for a trade that could help strengthen the roster.

Which teams could be sellers by Tuesday?