Here Are the 13 Members of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Thirteen people are about to be enshrined into basketball immortality.

The 2022 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was announced in April, and the 13 new members will officially be inducted at a ceremony on Saturday.

This year’s class features NBA champions, WNBA royalty, coaching greats and more. Before they get their shine on stage, here is a look back at the careers of the 13 members who make up the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Swin Cash

Swin Cash was a winner at all levels across the globe. She earned two NCAA titles at UConn, three WNBA championships and two Olympic gold medals during her illustrious career.

As far as individual honors, she was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after UConn capped off a perfect 39-0 season in 2002. In the WNBA, she won two All-Star Game MVPs, was named to four All-Star teams and was recognized as an all-time great with a spot in the league’s WNBA Top 20@20 in 2016.

Larry Costello

Larry Costello will be recognized posthumously at the 2022 induction ceremony. Though he will be inducted as a contributor, he was both a champion player and coach.

During his playing career, Costello was a six-time All-Star and a champion with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1966-67 season. He turned to coaching after retiring as a player and won another NBA title at the helm of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971. He accumulated a 410-264 coaching record during his nine seasons with the Bucks and short stint with the Chicago Bulls.

Hugh Evans

Hugh Evans spent 28 years as an NBA referee from 1973 to 2001. In that time, he officiated over 1,900 regular season games and was on the floor for 35 NBA Finals games.

After he completed his on-court officiating career, he spent a handful of years as the NBA Assistant Supervisor of Officials.

Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili is one of the NBA’s most decorated champions in the 21st century. He was a key member of four title-winning teams with the San Antonio Spurs while earning two All-Star nods and two All-NBA third team selections.

Ginobili’s greatness stretched beyond San Antonio. He helped lead Argentina to its only Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball during the 2004 Athens Games. Four years later, he earned a second Olympic medal when Argentina earned bronze in Beijing.

Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway primarily played for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat during his 15-year NBA career. He earned five All-Star selections, was named to five All-NBA teams and ranks No. 18 on the league’s all-time assists list with 7,095.

Like Ginobili, Hardaway owns an Olympic gold medal. He earned his with Team USA at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Del Harris

Del Harris spent over 50 years as a basketball coach across all levels. His peak accomplishments include a 1981 NBA Finals appearance with the Houston Rockets and the 1995 NBA Coach of the Year honor with the Los Angeles Lakers. Other achievements include the 2010 Jerry Colangelo Award for Leadership and Character, 2014 Coach John Wooden “Keys to Excellence” Award and 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame’s John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lou Hudson

Lou Hudson will receive a posthumous induction in 2022. The six-time NBA All-Star spent 11 seasons in the Hawks organization before spending his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He earned six straight All-Star nods with the Hawks from 1968-69 through 1973-74.

Hudson finished his NBA career with averages of 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Bob Huggins

Bob Huggins has been an NCAA Division I men’s basketball head coach for 37 seasons across four institutions. He began his head coaching career at Akron before heading to Cincinnati, where he stayed for 16 seasons. He had a one-year stint at Kansas State, but he quickly took the helm at West Virginia, where he has been since 2007.

Huggins owns an 844-374 record, giving him the eighth-most wins all-time heading into the 2022-23 season. His coaching resume also includes 25 NCAA Tournament selections and two trips to the Final Four.

George Karl

George Karl spent 27 seasons as an NBA head coach across six franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. His NBA pinnacle came in the 1995-96 season, when he helped guide the Sonics to the NBA Finals for the first time in 17 years.

Karl sits at No. 6 on the all-time wins list among NBA head coaches with 1,175.

Radivoj Korać

Radivoj Korac, one of Yugoslavia’s first basketball stars, will be honored posthumously. He led the country to a silver medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, but his most startling accomplishment came in the EuroLeague. Playing for OKK Belgrade, he set the league’s single game scoring record during the 1964-65 season by scoring 99 points against Alvics BK.

Korac died in a car accident at the age of 30 in 1969. FIBA honored his namesake with the Korać Cup from 1971-72 through 2001-02.

Theresa Shank-Grentz

Theresa Shank-Grentz was one of the first dominant players in collegiate women’s basketball.

She won three straight AIAW national titles at Immaculata University and was named an All-American three straight times from 1972 to 1974. She finished her career with over 1,000 points and had her No. 12 retired at Immaculata.

Marianne Stanley

Marianne Stanley coached for 45 seasons at the collegiate and WNBA level. She won 416 games across five NCAA programs, including a national championship with Old Dominion in 1985. In the WNBA, she won 2002 Coach of the Year with the Washington Mystics.

She most recently coached with the Indiana Fever at the start of the 2022 WNBA season.

Lindsay Whalen

Lindsay Whalen is another women’s basketball champion who earned hardware on the WNBA and international stages. In a seven-year span from 2011 to 2017, she won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and two Olympic gold medals with Team USA. Along with three All-WNBA first team selections, she joined Cash on the league’s Top 20@20.

Whalen ranks No. 4 on the WNBA’s all-time assists list and No. 19 in points.