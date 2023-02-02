NBA

Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Ja Morant and Joel Embiid lead the pack

By Sanjesh Singh

Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. 

TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They’ll join the 10 starters – captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – and will be involved in a live draft just before the game starts to determine the All-Star teams. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here’s a look at the 14 reserves for 2023:

Western Conference:

  • G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
  • F/C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
  • G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • F Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • G Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • F/C Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
  • F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

The 30 NBA head coaches selected the 14 reserves, picking from two guards, three frontcourt players and two in any position in their respective conferences. 

Sports

NFL 6 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers Denies 49ers Speculation With One-Liner at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

49ers 22 hours ago

Nick Bosa Contract Extension: 49ers GM John Lynch Preaches Patience

Tip-off for the 2023 NBA All-Star game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBANBA All-Star Game
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us