Here Are the Preseason NBA Title Favorites for 2021-22

Here are the NBA title favorites for 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Basketball is back.
NBA training camps open up on Tuesday followed by the start of preseason action on Sunday. And before you know it, the Brooklyn Nets and reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks will be tipping off the 2021-22 regular season on Oct. 19.
So as the new season draws near, which teams have the best chance of raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2022?
To no surprise, the Nets lead the way among preseason NBA championship favorites with +225 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet.
The Nets nearly took down the Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals despite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sharing the court for just 43 seconds in the series. They rebounded from that tough defeat with a strong offseason where they brought back key contributors Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown, as well as signed longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills. The best team on paper clearly resides in Brooklyn, but just like last season, it will all come down to the health of its Big Three.
Behind Brooklyn is the Los Angeles Lakers with +350 title odds. The 2020 NBA champions were doomed by an Anthony Davis injury in a first-round playoff loss to the runner-up Phoenix Suns. L.A. didn’t sit on its hands after falling way short of repeating as champs, making a blockbuster move in acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. The team also retooled the supporting cast around its newly-formed Big Three with the additions of Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Malik Monk, among others.
There’s a sizable gap between the Lakers and the team with the next-best title odds, which is the defending champions at +800. Milwaukee’s most notable departures were P.J. Tucker and Bryn Forbes, but the Bucks replenished their depth by adding Grayson Allen, George Hill and Rodney Hood. Starting two-guard Donte DiVincenzo, who went down with a season-ending ankle injury early in the playoffs, is expected to rejoin the team at some point as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will be trying to become the first team to repeat as champions since the dynasty Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
Speaking of the Warriors, they have the fourth-best championship odds at +1000. Golden State failed to clinch a playoff berth for a second straight season, losing in the Play-In Tournament, but Steph Curry and the Dubs are back to having legitimate title hopes. The Warriors added a mix of youth (lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody) and veteran pieces (Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica) this offseason, but their biggest addition will be the long-awaited return of Klay Thompson.
Rounding out the top five title favorites is the Utah Jazz at +1400. Utah steamrolled through the 2020-21 regular season, winning a league-best 52 games, before failing to advance any further than the conference semis for a fifth straight postseason. A Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers team beat Utah in consecutive games to bounce them in the second round. That didn’t deter the Jazz from re-signing Mike Conley and running it back with the same core though.
Beyond those five teams, the Suns (+1600), Clippers (+1800) and Philadelphia 76ers (+1800) are the others with shorter than +2000 odds.
As for who has the worst odds of winning it all, there’s a five-way tie at +30000 between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.
Who are the betting favorites to win the NBA title in 2021-22?
Here are the title odds for all 30 teams this season:
Brooklyn Nets, +225
Los Angeles Lakers, +350
Milwaukee Bucks, +800
Golden State Warriors, +1000
Utah Jazz, +1400
Phoenix Suns, +1600
Los Angeles Clippers, +1800
Philadelphia 76ers, +1800
Denver Nuggets, +2000
Miami Heat, +2200
Dallas Mavericks, +3000
Atlanta Hawks, +3300
Boston Celtics, +4000
Portland Trail Blazers, +6000
Chicago Bulls, +6600
New Orleans Pelicans, +8000
New York Knicks, +8000
Charlotte Hornets, +10000
Indiana Pacers, +10000
Toronto Raptors, +10000
Washington Wizards, +10000
Memphis Grizzlies, +10000
San Antonio Spurs, +15000
Sacramento Kings, +15000
Minnesota Timberwolves, +20000
Cleveland Cavaliers, +30000
Detroit Pistons, +30000
Houston Rockets, +30000
Oklahoma City Thunder, +30000
Orlando Magic, +30000
