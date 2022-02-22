Here's What to Know Ahead of the 2022 USFL Draft

2022 USFL Draft: Here is everything you need to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last time the USFL played a down of football Back to the Future was the No. 1 movie at the box office.

The spring football league returns after a 36-year hiatus with a two-day draft that will help fill out eight rosters.

It previously served as a supplement to the NFL, with players such as Reggie White, Jim Kelly and Steve Young playing in the USFL before making their way to the bright lights of the NFL.

Will a future NFL star have their name called tonight? All eight teams taking part in the league will be starting with a blank slate and the player selection process begins this evening.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 USFL Draft.

When is the USFL Draft?

The USFL draft will span over two days, with the first day of drafting taking place Tuesday, Feb. 22 and the final day coming on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

On Tuesday, the draft starts at 7 p.m. ET and will run until 10 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, the draft resumes at 10 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the USFL Draft?

The draft won't be aired live on TV, however, it can be streamed on Fox Sports' digital platforms, such as the Fox Sports app.

How does the USFL Draft work?

The USFL draft will work similarly to the XFL's draft in 2019. There will be 35 total rounds with 12 on Day 1 and the remaining 23 on Day 2. The rounds will be split up into position groups.

Here is how the rounds will be broken down:

Day 1

Round 1: Quarterbacks

Rounds 2-4: Edge rushers/defensive ends

Rounds 5-7: Offensive tackles

Round 8-11: Cornerbacks

Round 12: Quarterbacks

Day 2

Rounds 13-17: Wide receivers

Rounds 18-19: Safeties

Round 20: Centers

Round 21: Inside linebackers

Rounds 22-23: Offensive guards

Rounds 24-26: Defensive tackles and nose tackles

Rounds 27-28: Running backs and fullbacks

Rounds 29-31: Outside linebackers

Round 32: Kickers

Round 33: Punters

Round 34: Tight ends/Halfbacks

Round 35: Long snappers

There will be 280 players total that will be selected during the inaugural draft. In total, the draft will fill 35 of each team's 38 available roster spots, so once the draft conclude, teams will have three roster spots to fill, in addition to seven practice squad players.

What is the draft order for the USFL draft?

The eight teams in the league will draft in this order:

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

What players could be drafted in the USFL Draft?

The league decided to not release the player who entered into the player pool to be eligible for selection. There have been 500 players that have entered into the pool and while the league will not announce the players ahead of the draft, a number of athletes have announced their planned participation in the league.

Some of those players who have gained notoriety in other leagues outside the NFL are linebacker Ahmed Gooden, defensive back Evan Worthington, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and linebacker Sean Brown