TV Schedule, Bracket for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2021 NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close and all eyes now turn to Super Wild Card Weekend.

With all but two of the 14 playoff-eligible teams competing next weekend, football fans will have no shortage of entertainment to kick off the postseason. The wild cards, or non-division champions, will face off against division champions, with the No. 1 seed from each conference earning the lone bye.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.

What is NFL Super Wild Card Weekend?

For the second straight year, each conference will have seven representatives in the NFL playoffs with the expansion of the wild card slots from two to three. There are six win-or-go-home NFL games scheduled from Jan. 15-17 as the playoff picture will drop from 14 to eight teams.

Prior to 2020, six teams advanced to the playoffs with the division champions filling the top-four spots in each conference. The remaining two spots from each conference went to the next-best teams who didn’t win their division, or wild cards. The top-two seeds each earned a bye.

Ahead of the 2020 regular season, the NFL announced the addition of a third wild card team per conference, ending the second-seed bye.

What are the NFL playoff seedings?

Each conference has seven teams competing in the NFL playoffs. The seedings are below.

NFC:

AFC:

Tennessee Titans (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) Buffalo Bills (11-6) Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) Las Vegas Raiders* (10-7) New England Patriots*(10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers* (9-7-1)

* = Wild card

What's the NFL playoff bracket?

Here's a look at the wild card matchups and full playoff bracket:

What's the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend TV schedule?

Super Wild Card Weekend runs from Saturday, Jan. 15 to Monday, Jan. 17. This postseason will feature the first-ever Monday night playoff game in NFL history. TV and streaming information for all Super Wild Card Weekend matchups are listed below.

Saturday, Jan. 15

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC (Stream)

No. 6 New England Patriots vs. No. 3 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS (Stream)

Sunday, Jan. 16

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox (Stream)

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS (Stream)

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC (Stream)

Monday, Jan. 17

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC (Stream)

What channel are NFL playoff games on?

NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN will air games on Super Wild Card Weekend. CBS and FOX will be covering the AFC and NFC Championship Games, respectively. Super Bowl LVI will be streamed exclusively on NBC.