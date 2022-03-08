Here's how to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

March Madness is back in Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will get underway this week as West Coast teams attempt to punch their tickets to the big dance. Several squads are already locked to make the NCAA Tournament, but winning the conference tourney could help a team lower in the standings clinch its spot.

Arizona was the top dog in the Pac-12 this season, but it has some serious competition in the conference tournament. UCLA and USC are both nationally ranked, and UCLA even beat Arizona in their first regular-season matchup. The teams on the verge of the top 25 can also make a run in the conference tournament, as Oregon State showed when it came out on top in last year’s event.

Can Arizona’s dominance carry over into the Pac-12 tourney, or will another team put the nation on notice and win the whole thing? Here’s how to check out this season’s Pac-12 Tournament:

When is the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament?

The 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal matchups will be played on March 10, semifinals will be played on March 11 and the tournament championship game will be played on Saturday, March 12.

Where is the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament?

All games for the Pac-12 Tournament will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2013 and at T-Mobile Arena since 2017.

Here’s the 2022 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament bracket

First round, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford, 12 p.m. PT

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. PT

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California, 6 p.m. PT

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah, 8:30 p.m. PT

Quarterfinals, March 10

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. PT

Game 6: No. 4 Colorado vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. PT

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. PT

Game 8: No. 3 USC vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. PT

Semifinals, March 11

Game 9: Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. PT

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m. PT

Championship, March 12

Game 11: Championship, 6 p.m. PT

Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament

Pac-12 Networks, FS1 and FOX will broadcast Pac-12 Tournament games.

Pac-12 Networks will carry all first-round games. Pac-12 Networks and FS1 will split quarterfinal and semifinal matchups. FOX will broadcast the Pac-12 Tournament title game.

The games that air on Pac-12 Networks can be streamed here. The games that air on FS1 and FOX can be streamed here.

Who are the best players in the Pac-12?

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona: Mathurin has dominated in his second season with the Arizona Wildcats. The sophomore guard leads the team with 17.3 points per game and leads the conference with three Pac-12 Player of the Week awards. He has been on a tear entering postseason play, scoring 20-plus points in five of Arizona’s last nine games.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA: Juzang and the Bruins’ 2020-21 season ended in the Final Four when Jalen Suggs drilled a near-half-court, overtime buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the national championship game. This year, Juzang has played like a man determined to bring a title back to L.A., ranking third in the Pac-12 with 16.7 points per game in his junior season.

Isaiah Mobley, USC: How has USC kept chugging along in 2021-22 without Evan Mobley? Step in Isaiah Mobley, Evan’s older brother. Isaiah led the third-seeded Trojans in points (14.6) and rebounds (8.5) per game during the regular season. He may not be the NBA prospect his younger brother was, but he could lead USC even further in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament this season.

Terrell Brown, Jr., Washington: Brown is far and away the top scorer in the Pac-12 this season, averaging 21.7 points per game for the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies. The team has struggled mightily as of late, losing six of 10 games to end the season. Brown may need to take his game to an even higher level if Washington is going to make a serious run in Las Vegas.

Will Richardson, Oregon: If the Oregon Ducks get into the 2022 NCAA Tournament, they will likely have Will Richardson to thank. The senior guard ranks ninth in the conference in points per game (14.1) and 11th in 3-point percentage (38.8%). He also has two Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.