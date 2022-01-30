Joe Burrow

Here's the NFL Football History Joe Burrow Can Claim With Super Bowl 56 Win

Joe Burrow has a chance to make history with a Super Bowl win on Feb. 14

By Joseph Michalitsianos

After a statement performance on Sunday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl. It will be the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1982, which is a historic achievement for a second-year quarterback.

Burrow’s success this season may see him make history in a way no other quarterback ever has. If the former LSU Tiger wins in the big game, he will become the first-ever quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a collegiate national championship and a Super Bowl title. 

Burrow and the Bengals showed their resilience versus a favored Kansas City Chiefs team, who entered the matchup as the reigning AFC champions. After finding themselves down 21-3 in the first half, the Bengals rallied to win 27-24. Burrow finished the game with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals’ seemingly sudden success can be reasonably attributed to a revamped offense led by Burrow, alongside former LSU teammate Ja’marr Chase. The pair continue to combine as they did in college, where Burrow threw 60 touchdowns in the 2019 season, 20 of them to Chase. The season ended in a national championship for them both, and the Heisman Trophy for Burrow.

