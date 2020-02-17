Hoffman, Ekblad Lead Panthers Past Sharks 5-3

Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman scored, Aaron Ekblad had two assists and the slumping Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3.

Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck also scored for Florida, which had lost six of seven.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots, and the Panthers moved within two points of idle Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier each scored and Brent Burns had two assists for San Jose, which had won four of its previous five. Aaron Dell had 23 saves.