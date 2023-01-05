How Josh Allen, Bills are using the ‘power of three’ as fuel for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Believe in the power of three.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen served a potent reminder of Damar Hamlin’s strength during his first press conference on Thursday after Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin switched from wearing No. 31 to No. 3 at the start of the season, and Allen made sure to note that he woke up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center three days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

And now, the power of three will be the Bills’ source of motivation as they head into the postseason.

“We want to go out there and play for 3, and it'll be a huge driving force,” Allen said.

And in three days, the Bills will close out the 2022 regular season at home against the New England Patriots.

To ask a team that has endured immense emotional trauma to take the field again in such little time is a daunting request. But Allen and Co. said the Bills are ready.

“I do,” Allen emphatically said in response to the Bills’ belief in playing on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed the sentiment: “I do as well.”

And when the Bills do take the field, they’ll have the support of Hamlin’s family right behind them. After all, it was Mario, Damar’s father, who reassured the team on Wednesday via a Zoom call that Buffalo continuing to play is exactly what his son would want.

“His message was the team needs to get back to the goals it set for itself,” McDermott paraphrased Mario’s words. “Damar would’ve wanted it that way.”

“We can't not honor his request,” Allen added. “Guys are excited to get out there."

Allen noted that he spoke with Mario on Monday night after the incident. Mario offered seven soothing words that lifted Allen and Co.’s spirits: “My son is going to be alright.”

Expectedly, Allen and the team are eager to visit Hamlin when the time comes, which they hope happens in the next week or two.

“We're chomping at the bit to get down there and go see him,” Allen said. “...We just wanna love up on him... if we get to see him anytime soon it's going to be awesome.”

As Buffalo shifts focus to New England, Allen and McDermott are expecting an incredible atmosphere in store at Highmark Stadium.

“A lot of 3 jerseys, a lot of 3 signs,” Allen said, “I’m sure it’ll be surreal to be at home, last week of the season.”

McDermott added: “I think it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. I think it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

As if Allen’s class wasn’t at an impeccable level throughout the conference, he ended it on an even higher note – and it didn’t involve speaking about the Bills.

Instead, Allen, without being asked, defended Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, who made contact with Hamlin on the play.

“People should not be attacking him whatsoever,” Allen said. “And I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that. Hopefully [Higgins] found some relief today because that’s a football play. I hope he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could have done in that situation.”