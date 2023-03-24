How much are tickets to every 2023 MLB Opening Day game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Opening Day is just days away and fans around the country are getting hyped to cheer on their favorite teams once again.

All teams are slated to jump-start their 2023 MLB campaigns on March 30 with defending World Series champions the Houston Astros facing the Chicago White Sox, while the runner-up Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Texas Rangers.

If you’re interested in catching the intense action at a ballpark, you’ll surely want to know just how much cash you’ll have to drop.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

So ahead of the highly anticipated day, here are the cheapest and most expensive MLB Opening Day tickets:

Ticket info is provided by SeatGeek as of March 24 with price fluctuations based on seat position

1. Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, 1:05 ET, Nationals Park

The Braves and star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. enter this Opening Day matchup against the rebuilding Nationals and 22-year-old shortstop CJ Abrams. The game in D.C. is priced at $25 for the cheapest ticket and $194 for the most expensive ticket. The average ticket cost to attend this NL East game is $73.

2. Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 10:07 ET, RingCentral Coliseum

To see the Angels and star pitcher Shohei Ohtani begin his second MVP Award campaign against the A's and centerfielder Ramón Laureano is a pretty affordable AL West clash game. The starting price point is as low as $15, while tickets go up to $162. The average ticket price for the game is $82.

3. Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 ET, T-Mobile Park

The Guardians and third baseman José Ramírez, who was a top-five MVP finisher for the fourth time in 2022, is set to take on the Mariners and reigning AL Rookie of the Year, center fielder Julio Rodríguez. The cheapest ticket for this AL Central-AL West game is $31, while the most expensive ticket is $231. The average cost to attend the game is $82.

4. New York Mets at Miami Marlins, 4:10 ET, loanDepot park

The Mets and Brandon Nimmo, who is back in New York on a $162 million contract, will face the Marlins and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner pitcher Sandy Alcantara. This NL East showdown is one of the cheaper Opening Day games to attend with tickets starting at $18 and going up to $206. The average ticket price for the game in Miami is $84.

5. Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals, 3:10 ET, Kauffman Stadium

The Twins and star shortstop Carlos Correa begin the year with a matchup against the Royals and last year's No. 1 overall prospect, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The cheapest ticket to attend this AL Central showdown is $25, while the most expensive ticket in the house is $348. The average ticket to attend the game is $129.

6. Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays, 3:10 ET, Tropicana Field

The Rays and Tigers are led by young stars in 21-year-old shortstop Wander Franco, who had a shortened 83-game season due to injury last year, and 22-year-old outfielder Riley Greene, who had five home runs, 42 RBIs and 88 wRC+ as a rookie. The cheapest ticket for this AL Central-AL East showdown in St. Petersburg, Fla., is $50 while the most expensive is $348. The average ticket price is $129.

7. Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 ET, Great American Ballpark

The Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds are set to take on Reds 2022 rookie pitcher Hunter Greene. The price to attend this NL Central rivalry is between $52-$368. The average ticket cost for the game in Cincinnati is $131.

8. Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 ET, Wrigley Field

The Cubs enter Opening Day boasting star shortstops Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, who signed a $177 million free agent contract with Chicago up against the Brewers and 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. This NL Central game's least expensive ticket is $44 with the most expensive ticket costing $416. The average ticket price is $142 for this game at Wrigley Field.

9. Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 2:10 ET, Fenway Park

The Orioles and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up catcher Adley Rutschman travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers after the two-time All-Star signed an 11-year, $331 million extension. The game at Fenway Park can cost as low as $47 with the most expensive ticket going for $411. The average ticket price for this AL East matchup is $152.

10. Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 ET, Busch Stadium

The Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are set to take on the Cardinals and a duo of strong players in NL MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and talented third baseman Nolan Arenado in this AL East-NL Central matchup. The cheapest ticket for the game is going for $56 with the most expensive ticket costing $433. The average ticket to attend is $182.

11. Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers, 4:05 ET, Globe Life Field

The World Series runner ups the Phillies and two-time MLB hits leader shortstop Trea Turner are set to face the Rangers and star pitcher Jacob deGrom in this Opening Day game. To attend this NL East-AL West game, the cheapest ticket will cost $60, while the most expensive ticket runs for $679. The average ticket price is $183.

12. Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 ET, Minute Maid Park

The White Sox and talented center fielder Luis Robert have their hands full in the 2022 World Series champion Astros on Opening Day. The price to attend this AL Central-AL West showdown ranges between $90-$520 with the average ticket costing $193.

13. San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees, 1:05 ET, Yankee Stadium

To catch the Yankees and right fielder Aaron Judge after his historic 62-homer season up against the Giants and right-handed pitcher Logan Webb, it will cost you a pretty penny. This AL East-NL West game in the Bronx will cost between $62 - $623, with the average ticket price going for $199.

14. Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, 5:10 ET, Petco Park

The Rockies and top shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar are set to face 24-year-old Padres and star left fielder Juan Soto. In this NL West rivalry, tickets range between $79-$579, while the average ticket price goes for $209.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 ET, Dodger Stadium

The Diamondbacks and speedy center fielder Corbin Carroll, who recorded a 30.7 ft/sec sprint speed to become the fastest player in baseball, will take on the Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts. This NL West clash costs between $99-$643 to attend while the average ticket cost is $240.