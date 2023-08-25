Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Atlanta Braves!

Friday's game at Oracle Park in San Francisco will be the first of a three-game series between the National League squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Previewing Giants vs. Braves

The Giants (66-61) and Braves (82-44) meet again after squaring off last weekend in Atlanta. The Braves took two out of three.

Right-hander Logan Webb is scheduled to take the hill for the Giants Friday night. He's 9-9 with a 3.36 ERA and 162 strikeouts this season.

Righty Spencer Strider is set to counter for the Braves. He's 14-4 on the season with a 3.57 ERA and 227 strikeouts.

Watch Giants vs. Braves on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.