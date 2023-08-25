MLB

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Watch the Giants battle the Braves Friday night right here on NBC Bay Area!

By NBC Bay Area staff

Logan Webb and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Getty Images

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Atlanta Braves!

Friday's game at Oracle Park in San Francisco will be the first of a three-game series between the National League squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Previewing Giants vs. Braves

The Giants (66-61) and Braves (82-44) meet again after squaring off last weekend in Atlanta. The Braves took two out of three.

Right-hander Logan Webb is scheduled to take the hill for the Giants Friday night. He's 9-9 with a 3.36 ERA and 162 strikeouts this season.

Righty Spencer Strider is set to counter for the Braves. He's 14-4 on the season with a 3.57 ERA and 227 strikeouts.

Watch Giants vs. Braves on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

