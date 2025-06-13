Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers!

Friday's game at Dodger Stadium will be the first of a three-game series between the National League West rivals.

Preview of Giants-Dodgers matchup

The Giants (40-29 overall, 18-18 away) come into Friday night's ballgame having won five out of their last six games. The Dodgers (41-28 overall, 23-11 home) went 3-3 in their last six outings and hold a one-game lead over the Giants in the division standings.

Righty Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Giants. The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20 ERA).

At the plate, Heliot Ramos leads the Giants in batting average (.295) and hits (76). Matt Chapman is powering the team with 12 home runs. Wilmer Flores has tallied the most RBIs (51).

For the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman leads the squad in batting average (.347). Shohei Ohtani has the most hits (78) and homers (23). Teoscar Hernandez has a team-high 47 RBIs.

Watch Giants-Dodgers game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.