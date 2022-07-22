How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Friday Night

We have another big game Friday with the San Francisco Giants visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers!

Friday's game at Dodger Stadium will be the second of a four-game series between the National League West rivals. You can catch all the action on NBC Bay Area!

Here's a breakdown and preview on what to expect:

Giants trying to stay in playoff hunt

The Giants (48-44) open the second half of the season with back-to-back road series against the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco currently sits in third place in the division standings but is just one game back of the final spot in the NL wild card race.

San Francisco ace Logan Webb takes the mound for the Giants. The right hander is 9-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts so far this season.

Dodgers look to increase NL West lead

Los Angeles (61-30) cruised into the All-Star break in dominant fashion, winning 11 of its final 12 games. The Dodgers currently sit atop the NL West and hold a comfortable 10.5-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

Tyler Anderson will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers. The left hander is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts this season.

Watch Giants vs. Dodgers on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.