How to Watch Kings-Warriors Game 5 of 2023 NBA Playoffs

It's now a best-of-three series in Northern California.
The No. 3 Sacramento Kings put the NBA world on notice when the combined electricity of their high-powered offense and the Golden 1 Center crowd stumped the No. 6 Golden State Warriors in Games 1 and 2.
But the Warriors are the defending champions for a reason, and they welcomed the young Kings to Chase Center and won Games 3 and 4 to avoid a sweep and send the series back to Sacramento tied 2-2.
Game 5 is next, and it could very well decide the winner of what has transpired into an enthralling first-round matchup. The Kings could either control their own destiny by taking a three-games-to-two series lead, or the Dubs could return to the Bay in favorable conditions.
Here's what to know about Game 5:
When is Kings-Warriors Game 5?
Game 5 between the Kings and Warriors is on Wednesday, April 26.
What time is Kings-Warriors Game 5?
Tip-off time for Game 5 is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
How to watch Warriors-Kings Game 5
The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California and nationally on TNT.
Warriors Pregame Live will begin at 6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.
Kings Pregame Live will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.
How to stream Kings-Warriors Game 5
The action can be streamed via NBC Sports Bay Area here and NBC Sports California here. TNT will stream the game nationally here.
Who is favored to win Kings-Warriors Game 5?
The Warriors are slightly favored to win Game 5, according to NBC's betting partner, PointsBet.
Here are the odds for the contest:
Spread: Warriors -2, Kings +2
Over/under: 234.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Warriors -130, Kings +110
