How to watch Kings-Warriors Game 5 of 2023 NBA Playoffs

It's now a best-of-three series in Northern California.

The No. 3 Sacramento Kings put the NBA world on notice when the combined electricity of their high-powered offense and the Golden 1 Center crowd stumped the No. 6 Golden State Warriors in Games 1 and 2.

But the Warriors are the defending champions for a reason, and they welcomed the young Kings to Chase Center and won Games 3 and 4 to avoid a sweep and send the series back to Sacramento tied 2-2.

Game 5 is next, and it could very well decide the winner of what has transpired into an enthralling first-round matchup. The Kings could either control their own destiny by taking a three-games-to-two series lead, or the Dubs could return to the Bay in favorable conditions.

Here's what to know about Game 5:

When is Kings-Warriors Game 5?

Game 5 between the Kings and Warriors is on Wednesday, April 26.

What time is Kings-Warriors Game 5?

Tip-off time for Game 5 is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

How to watch Warriors-Kings Game 5

The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California and nationally on TNT.

Warriors Pregame Live will begin at 6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

Kings Pregame Live will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

How to stream Kings-Warriors Game 5

The action can be streamed via NBC Sports Bay Area here and NBC Sports California here. TNT will stream the game nationally here.

Who is favored to win Kings-Warriors Game 5?

The Warriors are slightly favored to win Game 5, according to NBC's betting partner, PointsBet.

Here are the odds for the contest:

Spread: Warriors -2, Kings +2

Over/under: 234.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors -130, Kings +110

