How to watch LSU vs. Florida in decisive College World Series Game 3

It’s time for the two best words in college baseball: Game 3.

The No. 2 Florida Gators and No. 5 LSU Tigers will step on the diamond Monday night with an NCAA title on the line.

The SEC foes split the first two games of the 2023 Men’s College World Series Finals in dramatically different fashions. LSU took Game 1 thanks to a clutch home run in the 11th inning before Florida’s offense erupted for a record-setting 24 runs in Game 2.

What will the two teams have in store for Game 3, and which one will lift the championship trophy? Here is everything to know for the decisive contest at the 2023 Men’s College World Series.

When is Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series?

LSU and Florida will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 26.

Where is the Men’s College World Series played?

The Men’s College World Series is played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

How to watch LSU vs. Florida in the 2023 Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 3 between LSU and Florida will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Viewers can stream the game on Watch ESPN.

Is the College World Series Finals a best-of-three series?

The Men’s College World Series has used a best-of-three finals since 2003.

How many national championships do LSU and Florida have?

LSU has six Men’s College World Series titles, tied with Texas for the second-most in NCAA history and trailing only USC (12). The Tigers’ last championship came in 2009 with MLB players DJ LeMahieu and Austin Nola on the roster.

Florida is seeking its second Men’s College World Series title. The team beat LSU in the 2017 finals with three current big leaguers on the team.