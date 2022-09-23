How to Watch Mexico vs. Peru at Rose Bowl: Start Time, TV Channel, More

Football is coming to the Rose Bowl – but not the American kind.

The Mexican men’s national football team will be taking on Peru in an international friendly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Mexico will be in Group C alongside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia whereas Peru narrowly missed out after falling to Australia in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

As El Tri prepares to take the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., here’s everything to know about the contest:

When is Mexico’s friendly vs. Peru?

Mexico will take on Peru on Saturday, Sept. 24.

What time is Mexico’s friendly vs. Peru?

Kick-off time for Mexico vs. Peru is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch Mexico’s friendly vs. Peru: TV channel, live stream

You can catch Mexico vs. Peru on fuboTV (free trial), Univision and TUDN/TUDN USA. TUDN.com will live stream the match, and the game will also be available to watch via the TUDN mobile app.

Who are the players to watch in Mexico vs. Peru?

Keep an eye on these three players inside of the Rose Bowl:

Kevin Álvarez, Mexico: The 23-year-old right-back could be called upon frequently here on out, especially after Jesús Corona’s serious leg injury. If Tata Martino makes him the first-choice option there, it should be a huge confidence booster.

Hirving Lozano, Mexico: The 27-year-old winger hasn’t been having the best start to the Serie A season with Napoli. He hasn’t found the back of the net in his first six games, but he does have one assist to his name. Mexico will need him in good form in Qatar.

Raúl Ruidíaz, Peru: The Seattle Sounders striker continues to be a goal-scoring machine, though injuries have derailed his campaign this year. Still, he’s logged nine goals in 18 league appearances and will be a feisty player to handle for Mexico’s defense.

What is Mexico’s world ranking?

Mexico is the No.12-ranked nation in FIFA’s latest world ranking as of Aug. 25. Peru is currently No. 21.

What are the odds for Mexico vs. Peru?

Martino’s squad is favored to claim the win, but it should be a close affair. Here are the numbers, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Mexico win: +115

Peru win: +250

Draw: +200

