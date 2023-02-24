How to watch NASCAR at Fontana: TV info, weather, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2023 NASCAR season is off and running after an exciting Daytona 500.

After 16 cars crashed out of the race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. officially scored his third career victory (first since 2017) and first Daytona 500.

Now the series heads across the country for the annual “West Coast Swing,” with upcoming races at Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.), Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. It all starts in Southern California this weekend, where plenty of drivers will be looking to change their fortune after Daytona.

Here’s everything you need to know for the race at Auto Club Speedway:

What is the Fontana entry list?

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Fontana. Since up to 40 drivers can qualify for a race, all 36 teams are guaranteed a starting spot.

Here’s the full entry list:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the Auto Club Speedway race in 2023?

The Pala Casino 400 is set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. PT. Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 drivers each make a single lap to set the starting order.

What is the NASCAR schedule at Fontana?

Saturday, Feb. 25 (FS1 and streaming) Practice: 11 a.m. PT, FS1, FoxSports.com

Qualifying: 11:45 a.m. PT, FS1, FoxSports.com Sunday, Feb. 26 (FOX and streaming) Pala Casino 400: 12:30 p.m. PT, FOX, FoxSports.com

Who are the past Auto Club Speedway winners?

Kyle Larson, a California native, won at Fontana last year for his second career victory at the track.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott battled for the win last year at @AutoClubSpdwy.



Five other active drivers have won Auto Club: Kyle Busch (2005, 2013, 2014, 2019), Alex Bowman (2020), Martin Truex Jr. (2018), Brad Keselowski (2015) and Kevin Harvick (2011).

Is this the last race at Auto Club Speedway?

As we know it, yes.

There will be no race at the circuit in 2024 as the track owners weigh reconfiguration plans, where they are expected to convert the two-mile oval into a half-mile short track. Dave Allen, the track president, said in January that “it’s possible” there won’t be a race at Auto Club in 2025, either, because of how long the conversion would take.

The only thing we do know for sure is that Sunday will be the final NASCAR race at the current layout. Construction of Auto Club Speedway began in 1995 and the track first hosted a NASCAR race in 1997. It has hosted at least one race annually ever since, with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

After a chaotic and volatile race at the superspeedway of Daytona, there should be more normalcy in predicting this weekend’s results.

Busch has been stellar at Auto Club, leading all active drivers in wins (4), top-fives (11), top-10s (16) and average finish (9.8) across 23 career starts. He’s with a new team in Richard Childress Racing this year after 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing, so this is his first real opportunity to prove that he’s still a contender despite the switch.

Beyond Busch, Erik Jones (10.2 average finish in five starts), Chase Elliott (12.2 in six starts), Joey Logano (12.5 in 15 starts) and Larson (13.0 in eight starts) have been among the best Fontana finishers.

Here are some of the odds for the Pala Casino 400 before qualifying and practice, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kyle Larson, +600

Chase Elliott, +750

Denny Hamlin, +850

Kyle Busch, +850

Ryan Blaney, +1100

Martin Truex Jr., +1200

Joey Logano, +1200

Christopher Bell, +1200

Tyler Reddick, +1200

Ross Chastain, +1400

William Byron, +1500

Alex Bowman, +2000

Kevin Harvick, +2200

Erik Jones, +2500

Bubba Wallace, +3300

Daniel Suarez, +4000

Brad Keselowski, +5000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +7000

How to buy tickets for the Pala Casino 400

Tickets for the Pala Casino 400 – and all events throughout the weekend – are available for purchase online here. Prices are as low as $71 for a ticket.

What’s the weather for NASCAR in Fontana this weekend?

It’s shaping up to be a cold and rainy weekend in Fontana, according to NBC Los Angeles. There is a 100% chance of rain on Saturday, which could cancel practice and qualifying. On Sunday, there’s a 24% chance of rain showers and temperatures in the 40s. Auto Club Speedway does have lights to race at night if rain pushes back the race start time.

