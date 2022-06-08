How to Watch Oklahoma Vs. Texas in 2022 Women's College World Series

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas in Women’s College World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Red River Rivalry is heading to the biggest stage in college softball.

Oklahoma and Texas are the last two teams standing in the 2022 Women’s College World Series. Though the schools are commonly linked, the two sides took completely different paths to get to the championship series.

The Sooners came into the year as the defending champions and looked like a team primed to repeat. They pummeled their way to a 57-3 record behind some historic star power. Redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo, the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, set an NCAA record for career home runs during the season while also hitting for an astonishing .509 batting average.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, made history of their own. They became the first unseeded team to ever advance to the championship series and are in the finals for the first time in program history. The team also fell behind 5-0 against Oklahoma State in a deciding game that determined who would play Oklahoma before tallying six unanswered runs to punch their ticket to the championship series.

Can Texas make history once again by winning its first championship? Or will Oklahoma go back-to-back and win its sixth title?

Here’s everything to know before the first pitch between Oklahoma and Texas:

Where is the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

Oklahoma and Texas fans won’t have to travel far to watch their teams play. The championship series will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

When is the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

The best-of-three series begins Wednesday night.

Here is the full schedule for the series, along with TV info for each game:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

All games can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Oklahoma will be the home team for Games 1 and 3, while Texas will get the distinction in Game 2.

Who won the season series between Oklahoma and Texas?

Oklahoma won the season series, but one of its three losses of the year came against Texas.

The Sooners won the first two games of their three-game set in Texas in mid-April. Texas avoided a sweep and handed then-undefeated Oklahoma its first defeat of the season in a 4-2 final. Prior to that, Oklahoma was in the midst of the greatest start in Division I softball history at 38-0.

The two sides also met just four days ago in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma advanced to the WCWS semifinals with a 7-2 win behind multi-RBI games from Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings.