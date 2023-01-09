How to Watch Ravens Vs. Bengals Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s an AFC North showdown in the wild card round on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will welcome back the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) a week after hosting them in a 27-16 Week 18 win.

Baltimore narrowly won the Week 5 matchup 19-17 in a game that featured Lamar Jackson, but the star Ravens quarterback has not played since Dec. 4 with a knee injury.

Will Jackson return to bolster Baltimore’s chances? Or will Joe Burrow and the lethal Bengals aerial attack mount their revenge to the Super Bowl?

Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s wild card matchup:

When is the Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game?

The Ravens and Bengals will face off on Sunday, Jan. 15.

What time is the Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game?

Kick-off time for Ravens-Bengals is 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Ravens vs. Bengals game on?

The Ravens-Bengals game is slated for “Sunday Night Football” and will be broadcast on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

How to stream Ravens vs. Bengals live online

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports app, Peacock TV app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the Ravens vs. Bengals game?

The Bengals are expected to come out on top against the Ravens, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Over/under: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals - 300, Ravens +240

Is Lamar Jackson playing in the wild card round?

Jackson has a chance at returning for the Bengals game on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, but is said to be experiencing swelling in his knee still. It’s looking like it’ll come down to a game-time decision.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is also questionable with right shoulder/wrist injuries, which could put third-string option Anthony Brown back under center. In Week 18’s loss, Brown completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards, no touchdowns and two picks, posting a meager 6.1 quarterback rating.

What is the weather forecast for Ravens vs. Bengals?

Temperatures on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio are expected to reach a high of 47 degrees Fahrenheit with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, according to NBC Chicago. Winds will travel south at 5-to-10 mph.

