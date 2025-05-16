MLB

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics Friday night

Watch the Giants battle the A's Friday night right here on NBC Bay Area!

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Athletics!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the Northern California rivals.

Preview of Giants-A's matchup

San Francisco (25-19 overall, 13-7 home) enters Friday night's ballgame having lost five out of their last six. The A's (22-22 overall, 14-9 away) come in on a two-game skid.

Righty Logan Webb (4-3, 2.60 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Giants. The A's will counter with left-hander JP Sears (4-2, 2.80 ERA).

At the plate, Heliot Ramos leads the Giants in batting average (.288), Jung Hoo Lee has the most hits (48), Matt Chapman is powering the team with eight home runs, and Wilmer Flores has tallied the most RBIs (33).

For the A's, Jacob Wilson leads the squad in batting average (.347) and hits (58). Brent Rooker has the most homers (10). Tyler Soderstrom has a team-high 29 RBIs.

Watch Giants-A's game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.

