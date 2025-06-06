MLB

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Friday night

Watch the Giants battle the Braves Friday night right here on NBC Bay Area!

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Atlanta Braves!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the National League foes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Preview of Giants-Braves matchup

San Francisco (35-28 overall, 19-11 home) comes into Friday night's ballgame off a four-game series split with the San Diego Padres. The Braves (27-34 overall, 10-20 away) were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in their last series and have dropped five out of six.

Righty Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA) is slated to toe the rubber for the Giants. The Braves will counter with right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA).

At the plate, Heliot Ramos leads the Giants in batting average (.289) and hits (68). Matt Chapman is powering the team with 11 home runs. Wilmer Flores has tallied the most RBIs (47).

For the Braves, Austin Riley leads the squad in batting average (.273), hits (68) and RBIs (35). Matt Olson has the most homers (12).

Watch Giants-Braves game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Giants Observations 22 hours ago

What we learned as Ray tosses another gem in Giants' win vs. Padres

Buster Posey Jun 5

Posey learning patience is key for Giants as he eyes trade deadline

This article tagged under:

MLBSan FranciscoSan Francisco Giants
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us