Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Atlanta Braves!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the National League foes.

Preview of Giants-Braves matchup

San Francisco (35-28 overall, 19-11 home) comes into Friday night's ballgame off a four-game series split with the San Diego Padres. The Braves (27-34 overall, 10-20 away) were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in their last series and have dropped five out of six.

Righty Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA) is slated to toe the rubber for the Giants. The Braves will counter with right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA).

At the plate, Heliot Ramos leads the Giants in batting average (.289) and hits (68). Matt Chapman is powering the team with 11 home runs. Wilmer Flores has tallied the most RBIs (47).

For the Braves, Austin Riley leads the squad in batting average (.273), hits (68) and RBIs (35). Matt Olson has the most homers (12).

Watch Giants-Braves game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.