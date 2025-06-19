MLB

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox Friday night

Watch the Giants battle the Red Sox Friday night right here on NBC Bay Area!

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Boston Red Sox!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the clubs.

Preview of Giants-Red Sox matchup

Friday's ballgame should have some extra juice with new Giant Rafael Devers squaring off against his old team less than a week after being traded.

The three-game set will be the only time the two teams face each other in the regular season.

Righty Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA) is slated to take the hill for the Giants. The Red Sox will counter with right-hander Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA).

Watch Giants-Red Sox game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.

