Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Boston Red Sox!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the clubs.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Preview of Giants-Red Sox matchup

Friday's ballgame should have some extra juice with new Giant Rafael Devers squaring off against his old team less than a week after being traded.

The three-game set will be the only time the two teams face each other in the regular season.

Righty Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA) is slated to take the hill for the Giants. The Red Sox will counter with right-hander Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA).

Watch Giants-Red Sox game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.