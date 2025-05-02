Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the second of a four-game series between the National League West rivals.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Preview of Giants-Rockies matchup

San Francisco (19-13 overall, 9-5 home) enters Friday night's ballgame on a three-game skid, while Colorado (6-25 overall, 2-14 away) comes in on a two-game winning streak, having won Thursday's series opener 4-3.

Lefty Robbie Ray (3-0, 3.73 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Giants. The Rockies will counter with right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.22 ERA).

At the plate, Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants in batting average (.316) and hits (37). Wilmer Flores is powering the team with seven home runs and 29 RBIs.

For the Rockies, Hunter Goodman leads the squad in batting average (.267), hits (27) and homers (5). Brenton Doyle has a team-high 15 RBIs.

Watch Giants-Rockies game on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.