The Bay Bridge Series is on NBC Bay Area Wednesday night!

Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park will be the finale of a two-game series between the Bay Area rivals.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Giants look to start another winning streak

The Giants (55-47) have had a rollercoaster start to the second half of the season. After winning their first five post-All-Star break games – all on the road – the Giants proceeded to drop their next six. San Francisco got back on track Tuesday night, defeating the A's 2-1.

San Francisco is 27-22 at home and has a plus-18 run differential on the season.

First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. boasts the best batting average (.271) and on-base percentage (.401). Third baseman J.D. Davis is the clubhouse leader in hits (81). Right-fielder Michael Conforto has tallied the most RBIs (51) and he's tied with Wilmer Flores for the most home runs (13).

Lefty Alex Wood is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Giants Wednesday night. He's 4-4 with a 4.99 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 30 walks in 57 and two-third innings of work across 15 games this season.

A's in the cellar

The Athletics hold the worst record in Major League Baseball at 28-75. They have three wins since the mid-July All-Star break and have lost their last two games.

Oakland is 13-26 on the road and has a minus-259 run differential this year.

Center fielder Esteury Ruiz leads the squad in batting average (.257) and hits (86). Left fielder Brent Rooker has the most home runs (16) and RBIs (44). First baseman Ryan Noda is the leader in on-base percentage (.375).

Left-hander Hogan Harris is scheduled to take the hill for the Athletics Wednesday night. In 11 games this season, including five starts, he has a 6.11 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Watch Giants vs. Athletics on NBC Bay Area

Wednesday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.