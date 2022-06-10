How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Friday Night

A storied baseball rivalry resumes this weekend when the San Francisco Giants host the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-game series kicks off Friday night at Oracle Park, and baseball fans not in attendance can watch the game on NBC Bay Area!

Here's a breakdown and preview on what to expect:

Giants Take on Bitter NL West Rival

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Giants (30-26) enter the weekend series coming off a three-game set against the last place Colorado Rockies in which they lost two of three. In their last 10 games, the Giants are 5-5.

The Giants will be looking for some revenge after the Dodgers swept them in a two-game series back in early May. Los Angeles outscored San Francisco 12-2 in that series at Dodger Stadium.

Righty Jakob Junis is slated to toe the rubber for the Giants Friday night. He's 3-1 on the season with a 2.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Dodgers Look to Increase Lead in NL West Standings

Los Angeles (37-20) comes to Oracle Park from Chicago following a three-game series against the White Sox. The Dodgers took the final two games of that series following a three-game skid.

As of Friday morning, the Dodgers hold a 6.5 game lead over the Giants, who currently sit in third place in the NL West.

Right-hander Walker Buehler will take the hill for the Dodgers Friday night. He has a 6-2 record, 3.84 ERA and 52 strikeouts so far this season.

Watch Giants vs. Dodgers on NBC Bay Area

The series opener on Friday will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.