NCAA

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in men's College World Series final

Neither program has won the competition.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

One college is about to make history.

With the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies reaching the 2024 men's College World Series final Wednesday, each team crossed uncharted territory.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Neither program has ever won the competition, so one side is about to triumph with a first while the other will remain winless.

The Volunteers made the final as the No. 1 seed, most recently knocking out No. 8 Florida State. The No. 3 Aggies eliminated the Florida Gators, who were runner-ups last year.

Here's what to know about the Tennessee-Texas A&M College World Series final:

Who is in the 2024 College World Series final?

No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Texas A&M will compete in the 2024 final.

Sports

Willie Mays 7 hours ago

Fans come together at Willie Mays' statue to remember baseball legend

Giants Observations 10 hours ago

What we learned as Soler's late grand slam wasted in Giants' loss

When is the 2024 College World Series final?

These are the dates for the three games:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
  • Game 1: Saturday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m. ET

Where is the 2024 College World Series final?

The final will be held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

How to watch the 2024 College World Series final

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of how to watch the final:

  • Game 1: ESPN
  • Game 2: ABC
  • Game 3: ESPN

How many games is the 2024 College World Series final?

The final is a best-two-of-three series, so the first team to two wins claims the trophy.

This article tagged under:

NCAA
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us