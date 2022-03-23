How to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The road to the Frozen Four is about to begin.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament is here with 16 of the best teams in the country set to battle for the national title. The squads were broken up into four regionals with tilts beginning on Thursday.

Michigan emerged with the No. 1 overall seed. The Wolverines, loaded with seven first-round NHL draft picks, finished second in the Big Ten regular season standings before claiming the conference tournament title on Saturday. The program has nine national championships, the most of any Division I school, and is primed to make a run at a 10th this spring.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Denver and North Dakota are right behind Michigan when it comes to national titles. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference foes both have eight championships and will aim to tie Michigan with another trophy after making this year’s tournament.

The reigning champs are also back looking to defend their title. UMass demolished St. Cloud State in the 2021 national title game and punched its ticket to the 2022 tournament with an overtime win over UConn in the Hockey East Tournament championship contest. Should the Minutemen reach the Frozen Four again, they will get a chance to bring home another championship in their own state.

With 12 games on over the next four days, here’s how you can check out all the action.

What TV channel is the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament on?

Tournament games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

First round games will be on ESPNU and ESPNews. Regional finals will be on ESPNU and ESPN2. The Frozen Four and national championship game will be on ESPN2.

How to stream the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

2022 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Regionals schedule

March 24

East Regional: No. 4 Harvard vs. No. 1 Minnesota State, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

West Regional: No. 3 Michigan Tech vs. No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

East Regional: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 North Dakota, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

West Regional: No. 4 UMass-Lowell vs. No. 1 Denver, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

March 25

Northeast Regional: No. 4 Northeastern vs. No. 1 Western Michigan, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Midwest Regional: No. 4 American International vs. No. 1 Michigan, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Northeast Regional: No. 3 UMass vs. No. 2 Minnesota, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Midwest Regional: No. 3 St. Cloud State vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

March 26

East Regional Final: No. 4 Harvard/No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame/No. 2 North Dakota, Time TBD, ESPNU

West Regional Final: No. 4 UMass-Lowell/No. 1 Denver vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech/No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, Time TBD, ESPNU

March 27

Midwest Regional Final: No. 4 American International/No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 St. Cloud State/No. 2 Quinnipiac, Time TBD, ESPN2

Northwest Regional Final: No. 4 Northeastern/No. 1 Western Michigan vs. No. 3 UMass/No. 2 Minnesota, Time TBD, ESPN2

When is the 2022 Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four will take place from April 7-9 at TD Garden in Boston. This will be the city’s third time hosting the men’s hockey finals this century (2004 and 2015).

National semifinal games will be played on Thursday, April 7, setting up the national championship game on Saturday, April 9. Here’s a look at how the semifinals are set up:

Semifinals, April 7

Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 5 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The championship game will be played two days later at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.