The madness of college basketball is underway.

The Big Ten basketball tournament is approaching and the conference’s best men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to battle it out for an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Championship.

On the women’s side, the Iowa Hawkeyes claimed the throne on Sunday after thrashing Ohio State 105-72, with Caitlin Clark posting a dominant 30-point, 17-assist, 10-rebound triple double.

Before securing a spot in college basketball’s biggest tournament of the year, teams have to face off in their conference tournaments, which take place in just a few days for the men's side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament – for both men and women:

What is the bracket for the 2023 Big Ten men’s tournament?

Here’s how the men’s edition of the 2023 tournament is looking, with Ohio State-Wisconsin and Nebraska-Minnesota kicking off the action:

What is the bracket for the 2023 Big Ten women’s tournament?

Here’s how the women’s edition of the 2023 tournament transpired:

What channel is the Big Ten tournament on?

For the women's tournament, action ahead of Sunday, March 4 can be watched on the Big Ten Network/FOX Sports App.

For Championship Sunday, the game will be streamed on ESPN/ESPN App.

On the men's side, all games ahead of Saturday, March 11 will be available on the Big Ten Network/FOX Sports App.

The action can be watched on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday and Sunday games.

When is the Big Ten tournament be in 2023?

The women's tournament began on March 1 and ended on March 5.

The men's tournament will run from March 8 through March 12.

Where will the Big Ten tournament be in 2023?

The women's basketball tournament took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The men's basketball tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago.

How much are tickets to the Big Ten tournament?

Depending on the session, tickets for the women's tournament range from $12 - $20, according to BigTen.org. College students get free admittance.

Tickets for the men's tournament range between $35 - $105, according to BigTen.org.

Students of Big Ten universities can purchase tickets for $25 to catch the session featuring their school. ID must be presented to purchase.

How many teams make the Big Ten tournament?

All 14 teams in each of the men's and women's tournaments are set to participate in the tournament with the top 10 seeds receiving a bye, while the top four seeds earn a spot into the third round automatically.

Who won the Big 10 basketball tournament in 2022?

In 2022, the Iowa men's and women's basketball programs won the Big Ten tournaments and earned automatic bids into the NCAA tournament that year.