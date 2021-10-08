How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3, fight card, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally settle their rivalry in an epic trilogy fight for the WBC heavyweight championship. The fight will be the main event of a massive boxing event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The last time these two boxers threw down, almost 20 months ago, Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) handily beat Wilder (42-2-1) via TKO in the seventh round. Fury and Wilder's first fight in 2018 ended in a split draw after Fury survived two knockdowns from Wilder.

With the future of the heavyweight division unknown after Anthony Johsua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk two weeks ago, Saturday night's fight holds a bit more significance.

Wilder spent the majority of the months after he lost to Fury in February 2020 making excuses. But the 6-foot-7 boxer changed coaching staffs, even adding former opponent Malik Scott as a training partner, and has spent nearly two years hoping for a shot at revenge.

Fury, on the other hand, has often been open about how time off has hurt his preparation for fights. The 6-foot-9 slugger dealt with inconsistencies in weight, mental health challenges and substance abuse during his career, but he made an incredible comeback in 2018 to become one of the best boxers in the world. The "Gypsy King" will be looking to cement his legacy as one of the best in the heavyweight division and line up a potential fight with Usyk by defeating Wilder for a second time.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3:

When does Fury vs. Wilder 3 start?

The main card for Fury vs. Wilder 3 will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

When will Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight?

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder is the main event of the fight card. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and should begin approximately at 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the fights on the undercard.

Who is the favorite in Fury vs. Wilder 3?

Tyson Fury enters the fight as a resounding favorite to defeat Deontay Wilder in the main event, according to PointsBet.

How can I watch Fury vs. Wilder 3?

Date: Oct. 9

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

How to watch: ESPN/FOX PPV