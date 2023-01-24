How to watch USMNT vs. Serbia in international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle is about to begin for one of the three co-hosts.

The United States men’s national team is back in action for two January international friendlies, the first games for the country since its round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, don’t expect the likes of European stars such as Christian Pulisic (currently injured), Tyler Adams, Weston McKinnie and more to embrace the pitch. Instead, since FIFA does not recognize the January friendlies on its international calendar, the USMNT will field more youngsters who could earn their way to a roster spot in 2026.

Serbia is the first of the two opponents the USMNT will face. Here’s what to know about the contest:

When is the USMNT vs. Serbia international friendly?

The USMNT will face Serbia on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

What time is the USMNT vs. Serbia international friendly?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Where is the USMNT vs. Serbia international friendly?

BMO Stadium, previously known as Banc of California Stadium and current home of LAFC, is the location for Wednesday’s fixture.

How to watch USMNT vs. Serbia international friendly

HBO Max will live stream the game in English. Peacock and Universo will stream the game in Spanish.

Who is on Serbia’s roster?

Serbia has called up 17 players for the game, with most currently playing in the Serbian SuperLiga. Three players, though, are in MLS. Here’s a look at the squad:

📋: 🇺🇸🆚🇷🇸 | SQUAD LIST pic.twitter.com/5I92AVbLjE — Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA of Serbia (@FSSrbije) January 11, 2023

The entire 24-man USMNT roster can be found here.