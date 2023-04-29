How to Watch Warriors Vs. Kings NBA Playoff Game 7 Live Stream, on TV

How to watch Warriors vs. Kings NBA playoff Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Extend the dynasty or light the beam?

Only one of those outcomes will come true on Sunday when the No. 6 Golden State Warriors and No. 3 Sacramento Kings square off in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Warriors look to take one step closer in their quest to repeat as NBA champions and give the team's core its fifth title. The Kings look to continue their turnaround season and win their first playoff series since 2004.

The Kings quickly jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in Games 1 and 2, but the defending champions punched back. The Dubs won won Games 3 and 4 back home in San Francisco before another close win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Kings answered with a dominant road victory in Game 6 on Friday to force a deciding game.

The winner of Sunday's matinee at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will advance to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers, who upset the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in six games. Game 1 of that series will begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at either Chase Center or Golden 1 Center.

Here's what to know about Game 7 as the battle for Northern California reaches its ultimate conclusion.

When is Kings-Warriors Game 7?

Game 7 between the Kings and Warriors is on Sunday, April 30.

What time is Kings-Warriors Game 7?

Tip-off time for Game 7 is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Warriors-Kings Game 7

The game will air nationally on ABC.

Warriors Pregame Live will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

Kings Pregame Live will begin at 12 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

How to stream Kings-Warriors Game 7

ABC and ESPN will stream the game nationally here.

Who is favored to win Kings-Warriors Game 7?

The Warriors are slight favorites to win Game 7, according to NBC's betting partner, PointsBet.

Here are the odds for the contest:

Spread: Warriors -1, Kings +1

Over/under: 229 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors -110, Kings -110

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.