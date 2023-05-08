How to Watch Warriors Vs. Lakers Game 4 in 2023 NBA Playoffs

How to watch Game 4 of Warriors-Lakers series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Golden State has already rallied from a two-game series deficit once this postseason, but they'll need to prevent a similar disparity on Monday in a pivotal Game 4 clash against Los Angeles.

After dropping Game 1 to the Lakers, the Warriors responded like champions and demolished their Californian foes by 27 points in Game 2 ... only to lose Game 3 on the road by 30.

Six Lakers players eclipsed double-digit scoring figures while the Warriors essentially had just three, excluding Jonathan Kuminga's late 10 points.

The Warriors also shot a putrid 13-for-44 (29.5%) from long range while the Lakers splashed in nearly 50% of their triples, going 15 of 31.

Golden State will need to regain its championship quality at the right time to avoid a 3-1 series deficit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the opposite side. A win, though, would knot the series at 2-2 with Game 5 back in Chase Center. Here's everything to know for Game 4:

When is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4?

The Warriors-Lakers series continues on Monday, May 8.

What time does Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 start?

Game 4 from Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 on?

TNT will air Warriors-Lakers Game 4.

How to stream Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 online

You can also stream the action on TNT.com and the TNT mobile app.

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus will have pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. PT with Warriors Pregame Live. After the final buzzer, turn on NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors Postgame Live followed by Dubs Talk Live.

To stream NBC Sports Bay Area’s pregame and postgame coverage, click here.