Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters this year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods is invited to play in the Masters for life.

Five lifetimes, actually.

Woods has won golf’s signature major tournament five times in his career, and it takes just one victory to get a lifetime invitation to the Masters.

But Woods has been limited by serious injuries in recent years, raising questions about his availability even for golf’s major tournaments.

Woods’ goal, of course, isn’t just to play but to win. Will he continue his quest for his sixth green jacket and 16th major at the 2023 Masters?

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2023 Masters?

Most likely. Woods is invited but has not yet publicly committed to playing in the 2023 Masters.

"Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more," Woods told reporters after competing in The Genesis Invitational in February. "That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do."

The Genesis was the last PGA event Woods competed in, finishing tied for 45th.

In March, Woods elected not to play in The Players Championship, which is unofficially considered golf’s fifth major.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?

Woods owns five green jackets.

With one more victory, he’ll tie Jack Nicklaus for most Masters wins at six. The only other golfer to win the Masters four times is Arnold Palmer.

When did Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Woods became the youngest Masters winner in 1997 when he captured his first green jacket at the age of 21 years and 104 days old.

He won consecutive Masters in 2001 and 2002, becoming just the third golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo). His fourth Masters win came in 2005.

Woods authored one of sport's greatest comeback stories when he won his fifth Masters in 2019. Following years of turmoil in his personal life and a series of back surgeries, Woods won his first major victory in over a decade.

Did Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters?

Woods played in the 2022 Masters. He made his 22nd consecutive Masters cut for the third-longest streak in tournament history. He finished 13-over, which was tied for 47th.

And it was quite the accomplishment.

Woods was in visible pain while competing in his first official PGA Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

He completed the tournament but shot 6-over 78 on both Saturday and Sunday to finish at 13-over for the worst score of his professional career at the Masters.

"I've got some work to do,” he told CBS after finishing his final round, “and I'm looking forward to it."

Can Tiger Woods win the Masters?

What a silly question. He’s Tiger Woods!

He wouldn’t be playing if he thought he had no chance of winning.

Woods might be a long shot at +5500, according to PointsBet, NBC’s official betting partner. But by winning the 2019 Masters, he proved he should never be counted out.

"I have not come around to the idea of being [a ceremonial golfer]," Woods told the media prior to competing in The Genesis in February. "If I’m playing, I’m playing to win. I know that players have played, and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game. I can’t wrap my mind around that as a competitor. If I’m playing in the event, I’m going to try and beat you. I’m there to get a W."