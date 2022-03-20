Isaiah Wong Posterizes Jabari Smith in Miami's Upset Win Over Auburn

Jabari Smith has the chance to be on a lot of posters once he gets into the NBA.

On Sunday, in what is likely to be the final game of his collegiate career, it was Isaiah Wong that put him on one.

Wong led No. 10 Miami with 21 points against No. 2 Auburn in the second round, and two of those points came on one of the most emphatic plays of the 2022 NCAA Tournament so far:

OMG ISAIAH WONG JUST DROPPED A HAMMER ON JABARI SMITH @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/aB1AwuS4XS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2022

The monster slam helped the Hurricanes take a 33-32 lead into halftime. The momentum carried into the second half, as Wong scored four points as part of an 8-0 run coming out of the break.

Auburn was only able to cut Miami’s lead to five before Wong and Co. blew the doors open.

Smith, who is a projected top-three pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, finished the day with 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting and a game-high 15 rebounds.

As if Wong’s jam wasn’t enough, Miami forward Sam Waardenberg also got a piece of Smith at the rim:

Next up for Wong and the Canes is a matchup against No. 11 Iowa State in the Sweet 16. The Cyclones pulled off an upset of their own on Sunday, beating No. 3 Wisconsin 54-49.

For Smith, the next stop is the NBA with more opportunities to put players on a poster.