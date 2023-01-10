J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Surprise Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game

J.J. Watt brought to tears by surprise tribute video before final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Cardinals came up with a great way to honor J.J. Watt ahead of his final NFL game.

During a team meeting the night before Sunday's season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals played a surprise tribute video for Watt. The video featured congratulatory messages from Watt's brothers T.J. and Derek, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and several others.

As he watched the touching tribute, Watt broke down in tears.

The heartwarming scene was shown in the season finale of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

Arizona's 38-13 road loss to San Francisco marked the end of Watt's storied 12-year career. Watt went out with a big performance, recording two sacks and three tackles for loss.

He received a standing ovation from the Levi's Stadium crowd as he exited the game at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

The Faithful give JJ Watt a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/dKbPx7ETTG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 9, 2023

The 33-year-old Watt announced his intention to retire at the end of the season on Dec. 27. He's hanging up the pads and cleats despite tallying 12.5 sacks in 2022.

"I said I wanted to go out playing good ball and I'm playing good ball," Watt said after Sunday's game. "I know I still can, I'm just choosing not to, that's all."

Watt is likely headed for the Hall of Fame. The former No. 11 pick won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned five First Team All-Pro nods, made five Pro Bowls and was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

Watt, who finished with 114.5 career sacks, is also the only player in league history with multiple 20-sack seasons.