Jaguars Fan Runs Into End Zone Right Before Touchdown

The fan was in the end zone for James Robinson's touchdown run

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have not had much to cheer about this season. So when the Jags were on the verge of scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday, one supporter couldn’t contain his excitement -- or stay in the stands.

Should the play have been an RPO, Trevor Lawrence could have thrown it to his doppelganger in the end zone. Instead, James Robinson ran it in for the Jaguars’ first touchdown in the post-Urban Meyer era.

While the fan was on the field during the play, it wasn’t long before security finally reached him.

The touchdown made it a 14-10 game against the Jags’ divisional foe. The game could be seen as a win for Jacksonville regardless of the final result. The team could get just its third win of the season with a victory, but a loss would improve their draft position.

Either way, the Lawrence impersonator will never get a better view of his favorite team.

