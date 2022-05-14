Jakob Junis Solid But Giants' Offense Ice-Cold in Loss to Cardinals

Junis solid but Giants' offense ice-cold in loss to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' winning streak came to an end after a lifeless offensive performance in a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Starting pitcher Jakob Junis (L, 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks) was once again solid, but San Francisco's offense struggled against Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson (W, 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks) and a lethal St. Louis bullpen.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Belt each had two hits, while one of the newest Giants, Donovan Walton, collected his first hit with his new team, a one-out double that started a seventh-inning rally where the Giants had the bases loaded and one out and were unable to scratch across a run.

Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, while Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt each collected RBIs.

After snapping their six-game win streak, the Giants and Cardinals will face off in the rubber match of this three-game series on Sunday before San Francisco travels to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast