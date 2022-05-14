Jakob Junis Solid But Giants' Offense Ice-Cold in Loss to Cardinals

Junis solid but Giants' offense ice-cold in loss to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Giants' winning streak came to an end after a lifeless offensive performance in a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday.
Starting pitcher Jakob Junis (L, 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks) was once again solid, but San Francisco's offense struggled against Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson (W, 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks) and a lethal St. Louis bullpen.
LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Belt each had two hits, while one of the newest Giants, Donovan Walton, collected his first hit with his new team, a one-out double that started a seventh-inning rally where the Giants had the bases loaded and one out and were unable to scratch across a run.
Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, while Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt each collected RBIs.
After snapping their six-game win streak, the Giants and Cardinals will face off in the rubber match of this three-game series on Sunday before San Francisco travels to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set.