James Wiseman's Mom Gets First Chance to See Warriors Rookie Play in NBA

Wiseman's mom gets first chance to see him play with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept NBA teams from being able to host fans at home games since the 2019-20 season was suspended back on Mar. 11. Luckily for the league's players, select family were allowed to attend playoff games in the NBA's bubble last season, and have been able to attend games this season while maintaining social distancing.

Donzaleigh Artis, Warriors rookie James Wiseman's mother, got her first chance to see her son play in an NBA game in person during the Warriors' 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Wiseman put up nine points and six rebounds over 15 minutes, which was his lowest minute total so far in his rookie season.

The 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick has shown a high level of maturity over his first nine NBA games, especially considering his abbreviated college career and still being more than a month away from his 20th birthday.

His teammates and coaches have raved about Wiseman's skillset despite such a unique offseason, but the big man acknowledges that he still has plenty of room to grow and develop.

It's not hard to imagine that Artis was proud to finally see her son take the floor in an NBA game and compete alongside some of the world's best players.

Whenever fans are allowed to return to Warriors games, she almost certainly won't be the only one rocking Wiseman's No. 33 jersey at Chase Center.

