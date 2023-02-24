Philadelphia Eagles

Jason and Kylie Kelce Welcome Baby No. 3, Share Adorable Post on Social Media

By Brooke Destra

One of the best families in Philly sports just got a little bigger.

Jason and Kylie Kelce on Friday announced the birth of their daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce.

In the midst of all the Super Bowl hype a few weeks ago, everyone also went on baby watch, as it was mentioned on the New Heights podcast that Kylie's obstetrician would be in attendance

The storylines for the Kelce family were truly elite on all levels - between the brotherly love of Jason and Travis, Donna Kelce stealing the show and a possible Super Bowl baby - it was quite the week to remember. 

The couple shared they were expecting their third child in September 2022, with an adorable post of Elliotte and Wyatt sporting "Big sister" shirts.

Now, the family of five officially has enough people for their own offensive line. Luckily, they have one of the best to ever play in the NFL to lead the way. 

