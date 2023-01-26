NBA

Jerseys Revealed for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The designs are reminiscent to the Jazz's, the host of this year's event

By Sanjesh Singh

The jerseys for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been unveiled.

During TNT's broadcast of the captains and starters on Thursday, the camera panned out and showed the two designs players will don on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One of the jerseys is reminiscent of what the Utah Jazz has worn throughout the last few seasons: a blend of red, orange to yellow from top to bottom. 

The second jersey factors in a similar pattern, albeit with different colors. Instead, it blends light blue, dark blue to black from top to bottom to differentiate from the brighter design.

With LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as the two captains, it's currently unclear which team will don which jersey. The draft for the game will take place live just before tip off.

The Western Conference starters include James along with Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic. The Eastern Conference starters are led by Antetokounmpo, followed by Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

The 14 reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

