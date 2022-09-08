Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula Sips From Can of Heineken After Us Open Loss

American Jessica Pegula lost to top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

The No. 8-seed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country's highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters.

When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.”

Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”

Pegula was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The setback dropped Pegula's record in Grand Slam quarterfinals to 0-4, with three of those losses this season.

“I’m a little deflated right now,” Pegula said. “I’m not real happy.”

Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

