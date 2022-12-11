Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday.

The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.

While he completed the game, he took a precautionary trip to the hospital, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Mike White is going to the hospital as a precautionary measure: pic.twitter.com/devVJ8e3h6 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 11, 2022

The first hit to take White out of the game came midway through the second quarter. Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver crunched White, who still completed a pass to Elijah Moore downfield.

This is how Mike White injured but great job on the throw while getting hit hard pic.twitter.com/PhqvVtlvGs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Joe Flacco took over under center for two plays before White came back in.

The next major hit to White came with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. Bills linebacker Matt Milano lit up White, who tossed an incompletion in the direction of tight end Tyler Conklin.

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

White went to the Jets’ locker room and returned to the sideline early in the fourth quarter. He took the field again with 12:23 left in regulation, but the Jets mustered just three points on their final four drives.

White and Flacco were the only two active quarterbacks for the Jets on Sunday. Zach Wilson was benched in Week 11 and was inactive on the Jets’ sideline in Buffalo.

The Jets are now 7-6 on the season and clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Their remaining schedule includes home games against the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars in the next two weeks before they end the season with road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.