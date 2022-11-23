Zach Wilson

Jets QB Zach Wilson Inactive Vs. Bears; Mike White Named Starter

Zach Wilson is the third No. 2 overall draft pick to be benched this season joining fellow QBs Carson Wentz and Mitch Trubisky

By Ryan Taylor

Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. 

The question to bench Wilson came from his performance during Week 11. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. 

He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes to lead the Jets' offense to three measly points.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said he was "not committed" to starting Wilson this coming Sunday and acknowledged he had informed the team. In turn, the team decided to hand the keys to White to help them stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture. 

White played in and started three games last season, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record. He recorded under 1,000 yards passing, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions during that span. 

The veteran was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets signed him in 2019, and he's hopped between the active roster and the practice squad since. 

On the flip side, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is also questionable for Sunday's game. He injured his left shoulder late during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. 

On Tuesday, NFL Network reported the team is "optimistic" he will play. But, he's still designated "day-to-day" by head coach Matt Eberflus. 

