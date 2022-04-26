Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks due to right knee inflammation.

The No. 1-seeded Heat, who lead the first-round playoff series 3-1, will now try to close out the Hawks while down at least two starters. Point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury while forward P.J. Tucker is questionable with a calf strain.

Reserve wing Caleb Martin is also questionable with an ankle injury.

Butler has not only been the Heat's best player in the series, but also one of the best players in the entire NBA playoffs thus far. Through four games, the 32-year-old is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals while shooting 54.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range. Butler shot just 23.3% from deep during the regular season.

Heat-Hawks Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET from FTX Arena in Miami.