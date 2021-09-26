49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Makes Fan's Day Before 49ers Take on Packers

By Brian Witt

Jimmy G makes fan's day ahead of 49ers-Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 49ers are playing in front of home fans for the first time this season on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made sure to show them how much they were missed before the game even kicked off.

On his way off the field after pregame warm-ups, Garoppolo presented a young fan with some gear. Based on the fan's reaction, his day surely already was made, regardless of how the game turns out.

Sports

Giants 3 hours ago

Giants Observations: Late Offense Leads to Sweep Over Rockies

Vernon Davis Sep 24

Interview: Vernon Davis Talks Post-NFL Life, Sunday Night Football Mural Project

RELATED: It's Sermon time with Mitchell inactive for 49ers vs. Packers

Of course, the fan probably wouldn't mind a 49ers victory, too. You can be sure Jimmy G will do everything he can to send him home with yet another gift.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersJimmy Garoppolo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us