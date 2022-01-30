49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo's Fourth-Quarter Playoff Woes Haunt 49ers Once Again

By Taylor Wirth

Jimmy G's fourth-quarter playoff struggles haunt 49ers again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The 49ers have suffered their fair share of heartbreaking losses over the years. 

After leading the Los Angeles Rams 17-7 through three quarters in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense once again collapsed in the fourth quarter

Sports

NFL 6 hours ago

49ers' Season Ends With Heartbreaking NFC Championship Game Loss to Rams

49ers 7 hours ago

LeBron James, A.J. Brown React to Deebo Samuel's Incredible TD Vs. Rams

A similar scenario to the crushing Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Garoppolo finished Sunday's contest completing 16-of-30 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one game-sealing interception. 

Looking to put away the Rams in the fourth quarter and advance to Super Bowl LVI, Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense were unable to get anything going. 

San Francisco's playmakers were unable to get involved throughout the fourth quarter. 

Credit, of course, to the Rams' defense, who were physical and bullied the 49ers' offense the entire quarter, not allowing for any of Garoppolo's offensive weapons to get involved.

RELATED: 49ers lament three plays that led to NFC title game loss to Rams

The 49ers' season comes to an end in dramatic fashion, as it did just two years ago. 

Sunday's conference title loss will certainly be a tough pill to swallow. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSportsSan Francisco 49ersNFL Playoffs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us