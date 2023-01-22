Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

The Bengals QB wore another fashionable outfit for Sunday's divisional round game

By Max Molski

Joe Sheisty is here.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie.

He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Burrow has been one of the NFL’s most fashionable stars since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 draft. This season, he has sported a number of stellar looks for his stadium entrances. He donned a flower suit for a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, paid homage to “The Office” with a hoodie in Pittsburgh and has even broken out a couple of bucket hats.

As great as his ensembles have been this season, it will be tough for Burrow to top his outfit from last year’s Super Bowl:

Burrow and the Bengals are two wins away from their second straight Super Bowl appearance. If they upset the Bills on Sunday, they will battle the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.

