Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media From Phone Amid Bengals' 0-2 Start

It's clear that the Cincinnati Bengals' season hasn't started like many people expected it to.

But quarterback Joe Burrow isn't seeing any of the criticism, as he said that he's removed multiple social media apps from his phone.

"What's great is I don't have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I've seen none of it," Burrow said on Wednesday when asked about the outside noise. "We're focused on what's going on in here. I'm sure it's not a very good reaction, but I think it'll be a different reaction as we get going here."

Burrow later explained that the apps have been deleted for a while, but it's probably a good thing that he isn't endlessly scrolling right now.

The defending AFC champions are 0-2, with tough losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, and the 25-year-old Burrow is struggling. He has three touchdowns and four interceptions, while being sacked a league-leading 13 times.

The Bengals will seek their first win of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets. While a road game against the Jets might seem like a get-right game, the Bengals did lose at MetLife Stadium last season to Mike White and Co.