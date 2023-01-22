Joe Burrow has classic response about spoiling neutral site AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is officially closed for the season.

There will be no more NFL games played there until August thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals upset the No. 2 Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in the divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Had the Bills won, the AFC title game would have been played at the neutral site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium because the No. 1 seed in the AFC was impacted by the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Tickets for that game went on sale last week, which the defending AFC champion Bengals took as a sign of disrespect. Those tickets will now go unused.

"Better send those refunds," Burrow told CBS after ending the Bills season.

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship?



"Better send those refunds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UqPrVAuy4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 22, 2023

Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Bengals will now travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship.

“Complete game from everybody, offense, defense, special teams, domination from start to finish. That’s what we expected,” Burrow said after Sunday's game. “Job’s not finished. We’ve got another big one next week, on the road. Excited for it.”